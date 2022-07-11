Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 112,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $93.89 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average is $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

