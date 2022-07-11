Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 12,896 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.