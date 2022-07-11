Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WWW opened at $20.70 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $38.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

