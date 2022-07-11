Zebi Token Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 70.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $92,379.30 and $399.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00119213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00033360 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,221,415,120 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,318,622 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

