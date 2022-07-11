Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $299.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $287.93 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.