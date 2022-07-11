Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Financial Contrast

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A -50.58% -46.01% Zendesk -16.91% -36.18% -6.69%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mercurity Fintech and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Zendesk 0 11 2 0 2.15

Zendesk has a consensus target price of $96.79, indicating a potential upside of 29.73%. Given Zendesk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Risk & Volatility

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Zendesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 9.21 -$20.75 million N/A N/A Zendesk $1.34 billion 6.87 -$223.64 million ($2.00) -37.31

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Summary

Zendesk beats Mercurity Fintech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services through NBpay; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat and messaging software to connect with customers on websites and mobile devices applications; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience; and Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Developer Tools, a combination of application programming interfaces, web widget, and mobile software development kits; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

