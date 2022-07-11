Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $248.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.00.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

