Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $248.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.