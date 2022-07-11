Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,024 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Brunswick by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Brunswick by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Brunswick by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.27.

Brunswick stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

