1,017 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

