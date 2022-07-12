13,600 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.8% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,847,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,888,000 after buying an additional 149,233 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.