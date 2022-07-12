1,580 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $269.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

