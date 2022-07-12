3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $159.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

3M stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average is $151.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

