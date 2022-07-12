4,600 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 768.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TNL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

TNL stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.