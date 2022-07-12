828 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 828 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Amgen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $247.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

