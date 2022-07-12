88 Energy (LON:88E) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of 88 Energy Limited (LON:88E – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 19,830,230 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £102.15 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

