89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given New $29.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 89bio to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

ETNB stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,782,669 shares in the company, valued at $27,628,474.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in 89bio by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 144,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

