AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $208.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKFRY. UBS Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

SKFRY opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.29.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

