AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 41.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.
ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
