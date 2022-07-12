Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $335.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD opened at $262.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.69. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

