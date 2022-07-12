ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE ADCT opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.29. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $46.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after purchasing an additional 663,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

