Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives $130.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adevinta ASA from 115.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adevinta ASA from 160.00 to 140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

