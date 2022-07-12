Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $384.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

