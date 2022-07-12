Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$13.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

TSE:AAV opened at C$8.88 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.59.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$106.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

