Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $4.25 on Monday. Advaxis has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $7.72 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.07.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
