AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 620 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $563,108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,515,000 after purchasing an additional 176,763 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,905,000 after purchasing an additional 194,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

