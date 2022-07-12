AE Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,816,000 after buying an additional 452,936 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after buying an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,489,000 after buying an additional 592,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,589,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638.

SNAP stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Snap to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Snap to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

