AE Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 53,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $279.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.82. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

