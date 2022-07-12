AE Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

