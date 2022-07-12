AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after buying an additional 222,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,364 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $5,267,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NHI. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

National Health Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.