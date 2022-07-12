AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 over the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

