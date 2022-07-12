AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,805 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $1,313,379.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $26,155.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 262,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,877.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 607,856 shares of company stock worth $8,587,769. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHPT opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.96. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $29.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

