AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,939 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,939 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 414,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 242,267 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 94,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 3.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.00 ($6.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.10 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.64.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

