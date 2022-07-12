Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $173.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Aemetis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

