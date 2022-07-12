Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Air Lease by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Air Lease by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

