Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 440,680 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE ALK opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.