Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $273.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.15.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of ALB opened at $199.82 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.69 and its 200 day moving average is $217.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

