Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.63, with a volume of 36,229 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.82. The firm has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.A)
