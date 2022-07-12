Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.63, with a volume of 36,229 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.82. The firm has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.