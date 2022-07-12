Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.95

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $1.72. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 9,839 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -3.34.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.