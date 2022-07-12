Allworth Financial LP Has $63,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

