Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1,345.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 35,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

