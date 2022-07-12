Allworth Financial LP Purchases 148 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 205.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 6,738.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in United Rentals by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 196,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,191,000 after buying an additional 115,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.00.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $249.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.95. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

