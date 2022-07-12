Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) vs. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Financial Analysis

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 652.54% 34.68% 16.85% Whiting Petroleum 22.33% 42.37% 25.55%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altex Industries and Whiting Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Whiting Petroleum 0 2 4 0 2.67

Whiting Petroleum has a consensus price target of $100.83, indicating a potential upside of 48.22%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and Whiting Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 22.52 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Whiting Petroleum $1.53 billion 1.74 $427.91 million $9.82 6.93

Whiting Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries (Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 539,900 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 326.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

