Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AAMC opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.10. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

