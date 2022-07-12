Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,059,691,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.45.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.