Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,059,691,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.60.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.45.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.