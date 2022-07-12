American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,382 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in American Express by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after buying an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.29.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $140.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

