American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.07.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($295.00) to €284.00 ($284.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:AMT opened at $257.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.35. American Tower has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

