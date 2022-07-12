Analysts Set Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Target Price at $20.40

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Absci by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Absci by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Absci by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Absci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABSI opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. Absci has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 2,633.14%. Analysts predict that Absci will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Absci Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

