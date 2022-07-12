Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) PT at $139.00

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ATR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATR opened at $99.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

