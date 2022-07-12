Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Target Price at GBX 5,275.17

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,275.17 ($62.74).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($72.55) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($58.87) to GBX 4,625 ($55.01) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,136 ($49.19) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

AHT opened at GBX 3,800 ($45.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,269 ($38.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,572 ($78.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,630.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,803.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,627.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

