Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $28.29

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.
ATRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $20.04.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
