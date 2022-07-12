Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $28.29

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

